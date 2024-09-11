ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” 2024 Was the Second Most Watched Week 1 Game in ESPN Era

ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener was the second most watched Week 1 game in the ESPN era.

What’s Happening:

  • TVs all over were tuned in to ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener as it had 20.5 million viewers.
  • The San Francisco 49ers’ won over the New York Jets with a score of 32-19.
  • This was the second most watched Week 1 matchup in 19 seasons of the ESPN airing television franchise.
  • Also notable is that this achievement came even as DirecTV customers were unable to watch due an ongoing carriage dispute between the company and Disney.
  • This feud has resulted in Disney-owned channels (including ABC and ESPN among others) going dark on the service.

Most Watched:

  • 2023 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets with 22.7 million views
  • 2024 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers with 20.5 million views
  • 2022 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks with 19.8 million views

Monday Night Countdown:

  • Prior to the game, Monday Night Countdown averaged viewership of 1.3 million, featuring Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears alongside Scott Van Pelt for their inaugural on-site broadcast.
  • Adam Schefter also appeared in the segment from Levi's Stadium.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
