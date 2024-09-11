ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” 2024 Was the Second Most Watched Week 1 Game in ESPN Era

ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener was the second most watched Week 1 game in the ESPN era.
What’s Happening:
- TVs all over were tuned in to ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener as it had 20.5 million viewers.
- The San Francisco 49ers’ won over the New York Jets with a score of 32-19.
- This was the second most watched Week 1 matchup in 19 seasons of the ESPN airing television franchise.
- Also notable is that this achievement came even as DirecTV customers were unable to watch due an ongoing carriage dispute between the company and Disney.
- This feud has resulted in Disney-owned channels (including ABC and ESPN among others) going dark on the service.
Most Watched:
- 2023 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets with 22.7 million views
- 2024 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers with 20.5 million views
- 2022 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks with 19.8 million views
Monday Night Countdown:
- Prior to the game, Monday Night Countdown averaged viewership of 1.3 million, featuring Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears alongside Scott Van Pelt for their inaugural on-site broadcast.
- Adam Schefter also appeared in the segment from Levi's Stadium.
