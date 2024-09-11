ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” 2024 Was the Second Most Watched Week 1 Game in ESPN Era

ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener was the second most watched Week 1 game in the ESPN era.

What’s Happening:

TVs all over were tuned in to ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2024 season opener as it had 20.5 million viewers.

This was the second most watched Week 1 matchup in 19 seasons of the ESPN airing television franchise.

Also notable is that this achievement came even as DirecTV customers were unable to watch due an ongoing carriage dispute

This feud has resulted in Disney-owned channels (including ABC and ESPN among others) going dark on the service.

Most Watched:

2023 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets with 22.7 million views

2024 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers with 20.5 million views

2022 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks with 19.8 million views

Monday Night Countdown:

Prior to the game, Monday Night Countdown averaged viewership of 1.3 million, featuring Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears alongside Scott Van Pelt for their inaugural on-site broadcast.

