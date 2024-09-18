Adrian Wojnarowski Retires From ESPN to Become GM of Men’s Basketball Program at St. Bonaventure

by |
Tags:

According to ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski will retire from ESPN to become the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Adrian Wojnarowski, a senior NBA insider at ESPN, has accepted the position of general manager for the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure.
  • Wojnarowski, an alumnus of St. Bonaventure, has maintained a strong connection with the program, which included a fundraiser for the school's collective.
  • He has worked at ESPN since 2017 having previously held positions at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County.

What They’re Saying:

  • Adrian Wojnarowski: "It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution. I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally."
  • Adrian Wojnarowski:"I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the World Wide Leader."
  • Bob Beretta Athletic Director for St. Bonaventure: "Woj is the perfect person to fill this new role, combining his intimate knowledge of St. Bonaventure and our Franciscan values with a deep network of relationships he has built across the worlds of professional and intercollegiate basketball. The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona's."

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy