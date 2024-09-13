Preview: Two Title Fights Headline Historic UFC Pay-Per-View at the Sphere in Las Vegas

The UFC will make history this weekend as UFC 306 will be the first ever live sporting event in the Sphere in Las Vegas. Not to be outdone by the venue, the UFC has put together a card that is headlined by two championship contests and featuring some of the very best fighters in the world.

One of the most popular athletes in the sport today will once again step into the octagon an attempt to defend his championship against a world-class opponent who has stormed through everyone to get this opportunity. Plus, the finale of a championship trilogy will see familiar opponents meet again for UFC gold and a recently scrapped fight finally comes together to see featherweight contender meet for the first time.

Featherweight bout: Biran Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Let’s try this one again, shall we? These two were meant ot meet back in June at UFC 303 before Ortega was forced to pull out the night of the fight due to an injury. Now he’s back and the fight is back on. The former title challenger sports a 16-3 record, with 8 submissions. Of those three losses, one has already been avenged (a loss to Rodriguez in 2022) and the other two have come against future UFC Hall-of-Famers Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Ortega has proven he belongs in the cage with the best of the best and now he is once again looking for a shot at the gold. One of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport, look for him to get this fight to the mat.

Despite having far more professional fights under his belt, Diego Lopes does not quite have the octagon experience of his opponent. However, since entering the UFC in 2023, he sports a 3-1 record with two knockouts and a submission. That all brings his pro record to an impressive 25-6 with 10 knockouts and 12 submissions. Lopes is well rounded and has taken out some of the best in the class already, so a win over Ortega here would likely vault him well up the featherweight ranks. It will be interesting to see what his gameplan is here though, because while he is certainly no slouch in the grappling game, he may be more willing to stand and strike with Ortega.

My pick: Lopes via third round knockout

Women’s Flyweight Championship bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Years from now, when looking at the all-time great UFC rivalries, this could very well be one you see on that list. Champion Alexa Grasso shocked the world when she upset Valentina Shevchenko to capture the Women’s Flyweight crown back in March of last year. Then, these two fought to a draw in their rematch. That all sets up an epic showdown in their third meeting.

Grasso comes into her second title defense sporting a 16-3 record with four knockouts. She also hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 and wields some of the fastest hands in the sport today. Grasso is a world-class boxer and she used those talents to stun Shevchenko in their first two meetings. I wouldn’t expect to see her change her gameplan in this meeting as she looks to keep the title again.

Things are much more interesting for Shevchenko. At 36 years old, it’s no secret the longtime dominant champion is closer to the end of her career than the beginning. On top of that, her usual flashy striking and relentless pressure did not work in those first two meetings with Grasso. So the veteran is going to need to do something differently in order to recapture her crown. Still, Shevchenko brings a ton of experience with her into the octagon. Not to mention a 23-4 record with eight knockouts and seven submissions. Win or lose, Shevchenko will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. But she is certainly going to be going out there to prove she still has more to give.

My pick: Grasso via decision

Bantamweight Championship bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Few fighters in UFC history have gained a level of popularity that the current Bantamweight Champion has reached. Sean O’Malley has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the sport and it is well deserved. However, he is going to be stepping into the octagon with a man on a warpath that has been going through the best in the class for years.

O’Malley has earned his popularity because of a combination of his wildly entertaining fighting style and his possibly even more entertaining antics. It has all added up to a new level of fame, an 18-1 record, 12 knockouts and the bantamweight championship around his waist. O’Malley boasts pinpoint accuracy and unorthodox movement that makes him a nearly impossible puzzle for opponents. He’s an incredible athlete and he knows exactly how to use that to his advantage. And perhaps the scariest part is, he appears to be getting better.

On the other hand, if you were to design a fighter to end O’Malley’s title right, it would be Merab Dvalishvili. A smothering grappler, Dvalishvili has won 10 in a row, including bouts against Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan. He also boasts a 17-4 record and, for a long time, has looked utterly unstoppable. Now, he is finally getting the opportunity to prove that to be true as will try and claim the top spot in his class and capture UFC gold. The big question here is, will he be able to get O’Malley to the floor? Because if he can, we’re going to have a new champion.

My pick: Dvalishvili via decision

UFC 306 will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.