ESPN BET Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Gambling Location In Louisiana

ESPN BET has debuted a branded retail sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.
What’s Happening:
- As ESPN continues supporting its new online betting platform, brick-and-mortar locations are beginning to pop-up in casinos.
- The new ESPN BET sportsbook opened today at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, located in Louisiana.
- In addition to the over 20 beers on tap and tailgate-inspired menu, visitors can also pay a visit to watch and bet on games taking place.
- The location includes three over-the-counter sports betting terminals, 15 sports betting kiosks, four slot machines, six video poker machines, alongside electronic and table games.
- ESPN BET debuted in November of last year and is currently available in 18 jurisdictions.
- These branded retail locations are set to open across PENN Entertainment locations across the country this fall.
