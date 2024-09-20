ESPN BET Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Gambling Location In Louisiana

by |
Tags: , , ,

ESPN BET has debuted a branded retail sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

What’s Happening:

  • As ESPN continues supporting its new online betting platform, brick-and-mortar locations are beginning to pop-up in casinos.
  • The new ESPN BET sportsbook opened today at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, located in Louisiana.
  • In addition to the over 20 beers on tap and tailgate-inspired menu, visitors can also pay a visit to watch and bet on games taking place.
  • The location includes three over-the-counter sports betting terminals, 15 sports betting kiosks, four slot machines, six video poker machines, alongside electronic and table games.
  • ESPN BET debuted in November of last year and is currently available in 18 jurisdictions.
  • These branded retail locations are set to open across PENN Entertainment locations across the country this fall.

More ESPN News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight