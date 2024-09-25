ESPN Picks Up “The Fight Life” — The New Boxing Series Will Premiere Next Month on ESPN+

The new series, which showcases one year of several Top Rank Boxing stars, will give viewers a new perspective at the business of boxing.

The 5-part docuseries will follow boxing superstars Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

The network produces the series alongside Words + Pictures and Top Rank.

The Fight Life will explore the business side of boxing with executive interviews as well document the athletes as they prepare for major fights.

Lindsay Rovegno, vice president of production for ESPN Originals shared "The Fight Life showcases all the traits that make boxing so compelling: rich personal stories of sacrifice and determination, pressure-packed stakes, and, of course, conflict. Whether you're a diehard boxing fan or someone who just loves great characters and high-quality storytelling, this exciting new series features the unique perspectives of exceptional fighters that we're excited to share with viewers."

Each of the five episodes will focus on an individual boxer, with episodes releasing daily on ESPN+ from October 7th through 11th. The first episode will also air on ESPN2 on October 9th adding additional episodes on October 16th and 22nd.

The premiere episode will follow Tyson Fury as he trains for a monumental fight against Eleksandr Usyk. The second episode chronicles Teofimo Lopez’s career changing fight against Josh Taylor. Taylor will headline the third episode. The fourth episode will highlight women’s boxing, focusing on Seniesa Estrada’s faceoff with Yokasta Valle. The final episode is about Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue, AKA “Monster, as he faces off against Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome City.

