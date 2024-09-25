ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts Debuts New Podcast Series “Girl v. Horse”

ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts announced the debut of its new four-episode podcast series, GIRL v. HORSE which is now available.

ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts new four-episode podcast series GIRL v. HORSE is now available.

is now available. The series follows the journey of Arab-American long-distance runner Nicole Teeny as she navigates her epilepsy diagnosis, confronting an athletic challenge despite being at the peak of her performance.

Determined to regain control over her body, which she feels disconnected from, Nicole establishes an objective, to compete against a horse in a 50-mile ultramarathon, seeking to reclaim the strength she discovered in herself during her childhood.

Nicole documents her journey of reconciling her epilepsy diagnosis over several years, navigating the challenges of finding effective medication, falling in love with her now-wife, and preparing for her inaugural ultramarathon against a horse.

She explores the factors that have shaped humans into runners, examining the connection to horses.

Additionally, she highlights significant human versus horse races in history, addressing the conflict between mental and physical endurance, as well as the rivalry between girl and horse.

Episode 1: I Want To Race A Horse

In this episode, you’ll meet Nicole Teeny, a long-distance runner with an extraordinary goal, to race against a horse.

Her journey into running began in her childhood, fueled by a desire to feel empowered despite her stringy, clumsy body.

The idea of competing with a horse came later, inspired by the book "Born to Run," her personal beliefs, and her epilepsy diagnosis.

After experiencing a series of significant seizures, Nicole faces a new reality and a changed body, where the seizures feel like raging animals inside her mind.

Determined to overcome these obstacles, she navigates her life through dating, training, and confronting her fears of mortality.

In her pursuit of self-empowerment, Nicole is determined to prove her control over her body by racing a horse.

Episode 2: Ride Or Die:

With her epilepsy somewhat managed, Nicole aims to compete in horse racing. She starts by investigating a theory known as “The Endurance Running Hypothesis.”

To understand this theory, Nicole delves into the extensive history of human competition with animals, examining how persistence hunters pursue kudus in Namibia.

She studies the sport of Pedestrianism from the 18th and 19th centuries and reflects on Jesse Owens’ famous race against a horse shortly after the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

With this historical knowledge, Nicole turns her attention to contemporary human vs. horse races.

She travels to Arizona to meet endurance riders and ultramarathoners, gathering insights to prepare for a 50-mile race.

Episode 3: Time On Legs:

To prepare for a 50-mile race against horses, Nicole must find a safe training regimen for herself.

Her training experience varies, with some days better than others.

Although her medication effectively manages her seizures, it brings a range of side effects that complicate her running.

Nevertheless, Nicole persists in her training, traveling to Stanwood, Washington, to work with actual horses, which presents both physical and mental challenges.

Upon returning to New York City, she is determined to try a new medication. As she tries to find the right dosage, Nicole also looks for the perfect race.

With her ability to not run at previous pace or distance, she turns to Coach Sarah Scozzaro for guidance on increasing her training volume, proper nutrition, and recovery techniques.

Before long, Nicole successfully builds her endurance to 30 miles.

Episode 4: Race Day:

Race Day has come. Nicole heads to Big Hill Lake, Kansas, to participate in a 50-mile race against horses.

The extensive training, medication, and personal challenges as she strives to regain her physical prowess and reconnect with the strength she first uncovered during her early running days have paid off.

As the trail unfolds, Nicole embarks on a remarkable race, but the question remains, can she beat even one horse?

Nicole Teeny, host and producer: “Through GIRL v. HORSE, I wanted to tell a story that went beyond just a competition, but explored the connection between our mind and bodies, and how we navigate setbacks. After being diagnosed with epilepsy, running helped me reclaim my body in a way I didn’t imagine. Racing against a horse was my ultimate test of strength and endurance—both physically and mentally. I hope this podcast resonates with anyone facing their own hurdles.”