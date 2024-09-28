ESPN’s Dick Vitale Honored With Induction Into Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and was also honored for his contributions to Cancer research.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, honoring his contributions to the broadcasting world in the realm of College Basketball.

Additionally, Vitale was also recognized with the organization’s Humanitarian award for his fundraising for cancer research.

Dick Vitale has been the face (and voice!) of college basketball since he first joined ESPN 45 years ago, starting during the 1979-80 season.

Joining the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is among a number of Vitale’s honors, as he has also already been previously inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the National Sportscasters Hall of Fame.

SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi introduced Vitale at the B&C Hall of Fame, where Vitale was only one of a number of those honored at the event, which also included Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos.

As previously mentioned, during the ceremony Vitale also received B&C’s Humanitarian Award for his work raising awareness and funds to help find a cure for cancer.

Earlier this year, Vitale raised a record-setting $24.8 million, more than double the previous high achieved last year, collectively raising nearly $93 million for The V Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research in two decades.

While this was a professional and personal milestone, another was reached last Friday, when Vitale completed his 30th and final radiation treatment for a cancerous lymph node in his neck.

Vitale has been battling a variety of health challenges the past three years, yet has maintained his unshakable positive attitude and generous spirit with the goal of returning to ESPN college basketball games during the upcoming season.