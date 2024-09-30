ESPN to Debut “Clutch: The NBA Playoffs”

The new series will explore the journey through the 2024 NBA Playoffs, showcasing players such as Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, P.J. Washington, Jaylen Brown and more.
- ESPN has announced the debut of a new eight-part original series Clutch: The NBA Playoffs presented by NAB2K25 on PS5.
- Premiering on October 7th, viewers will get an in depth view of the action on and off the court, with personal and professional highlights of the NBA’s biggest players as they navigate the challenges of postseason basketball.
- Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals shared “The NBA Playoffs are defined by competition and drama, and with Clutch, we’re excited to show fans a new side of an unforgettable post-season. This series provides a unique perspective on some of the most compelling players in the game, showcasing their drive, resilience, and passion as they chase a championship. It’s about more than basketball – it’s about legacy, and we’re proud to tell these stories in a way we know viewers will love.”
- Produced by ESPN+ in association with Fulwell 73 Productions and ThreeFour Productions, the 8-episode series will premiere from October 7th through October 20th.
- Episode 1: Changing of the Guard (Airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 7 at 11:30pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ on Oct. 8 at 12:30am ET | Re-airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 7pm ET)
- In the premiere episode, upcoming NBA stars Zion Williamson and De’Aaron Fox will face off against NBA legends LeBron James and Steph Curry.
- Episode 2: Foundation First (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 8pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- Highlighting the team dynamics of the New York Knicks’ and OKC Thunder, these teams will show if they have what it takes to advance past the first round.
- Episode 3: Killer Instinct (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 9pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- All-star Tyrese Haliburton will set out against rival player Patrick Berverley as Indiana and Milwaukee face off in an intense First Round game.
- Episode 4: Hunter vs Hunted (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 4pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- The defending champion Nuggets will face off against the Timberwolves in an intense 7-game Western Conference Semifinals.
- Episode 5: Make Your Name (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 5pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- The Knicks, the Pacers, and the Mavericks will show that you can’t win a game off of superstar players alone. The teams will have to come together to fight for their respective franchise Championships.
- Episode 6: Redemption (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 16 at 7pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- Several superstar players as well as the Celtics are driven to fight for the spotlight and prove themselves after past disappointments.
- Episode 7: Beyond The Game (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 1pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- With only 4 teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs, viewers will get a personal look at the coaches and players as they fight their way to victory.
- Episode 8: Finally (Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 2pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut)
- After 6 weeks of grueling games, this episode will highlight the NBA Finals as the Celtics narrow in on an 18th championship.
