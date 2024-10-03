ESPN To Celebrate Acclaimed Doc Series With New “15 Years Of 30 For 30” Special

The new one-hour special will honor content that went well beyond their initial plan

15 years after the inception of 30 for 30, ESPN is broadcasting a special one-hour program that celebrates the moments, memories, and impact of the award-winning documentary series.

What’s Happening:

ESPN (the brand) is set to broadcast a new, one-hour special on ESPN2 (the channel) that will honor 15 years of the award-winning documentary series, 30 for 30 .

. Set to premiere on October 6th at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, 15 Years of 30 for 30 will feature a countdown of the top films that have defined the series.

will feature a countdown of the top films that have defined the series. Launched in 2009 as a way to celebrate 30 years of ESPN with 30 films focused on a deeper exploration of 30 of the biggest stories in the network’s history, 30 for 30, has gone well beyond 30 films and, 15 years later, is being celebrated by this new special, directed by Gentry Kirby that will “offer a nostalgic yet fresh look at the series that has transformed sports storytelling.”

has gone well beyond 30 films and, 15 years later, is being celebrated by this new special, directed by Gentry Kirby that will “offer a nostalgic yet fresh look at the series that has transformed sports storytelling.” Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Roy Wood Jr., 15 Years of 30 for 30 will revisit some of the most impactful and beloved films from the series. It will also include interviews with co-creators and original executive producers Bill Simmons, Connor Schell, and John Dahl, along with acclaimed directors and contributors including Michael Bonfiglio, Nanette Burstein, Billy Corben, Marcus Dupree, Jason Hehir, Jonathan Hock, Steve James, Rory Karpf, Barbara Kopple, Kristen Lappas, Bao Nguyen, Stanley Nelson Jr., and Ken Rodgers.

will revisit some of the most impactful and beloved films from the series. It will also include interviews with co-creators and original executive producers Bill Simmons, Connor Schell, and John Dahl, along with acclaimed directors and contributors including Michael Bonfiglio, Nanette Burstein, Billy Corben, Marcus Dupree, Jason Hehir, Jonathan Hock, Steve James, Rory Karpf, Barbara Kopple, Kristen Lappas, Bao Nguyen, Stanley Nelson Jr., and Ken Rodgers. With this list of personalities, viewers can expect engaging commentary from those who helped shape the 30 for 30 legacy, looking back on its cultural significance and personal and professional impact of some of these films.

legacy, looking back on its cultural significance and personal and professional impact of some of these films. 15 Years of 30 for 30 airs on ESPN 2 on October 6th at 7:00 PM ET. It will stream on ESPN+ immediately following the ESPN 2 broadcast.

What They’re Saying:

Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films and 30 for 30: “Over the past 15 years, 30 for 30 has become synonymous with powerful, compelling storytelling that transcends sports. Each film offers a unique lens into moments that resonate culturally and emotionally, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this legacy. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of sports documentaries for many years to come.”

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now