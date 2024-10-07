Shams Charania Moves From The Athletic to ESPN as Senior NBA Insider

The Athletic’s senior NBA Insider Shams Charania has been hired in the same role at ESPN, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The news was shared by Charania himself on his X account, which comes after longtime ESPN’s lead NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski revealed he’d be exiting the network to become general manager of the men’s basketball program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.
- Charania’s arrival at ESPN was also confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
- Prior to breaking NBA scoops at The Athletic, Charania has been an NBA insider and analyst for Stadium, the multi-platform sports network – working at Yahoo! Sports prior to that from 2015-2018.
- The NBA launched its official preseason on Friday, with its regular 2024-25 season kicking off on October 22nd.
What They’re Saying:
- Shams Charania: “I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider. I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide.”
