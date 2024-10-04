2024 MLB Wild Card Series Becomes Most-Watched Ever on ESPN Platforms

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series was the most-watched ever to air on ESPN platforms.

The nine-game event, which included games on ABC

The New York Mets thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday night’s decisive Game 3 averaged 4,017,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched MLB game since the 2021 win or go home American League Wild Card Game which saw the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees.

Last night’s audience peaked with 5,745,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.

