2024 MLB Wild Card Series Becomes Most-Watched Ever on ESPN Platforms

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series was the most-watched ever to air on ESPN platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series, which aired exclusively on ESPN platforms, was the most-watched ever, according to Nielsen.
- The nine-game event, which included games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, averaged 2,823,000 viewers, up 25% from last year and up 1% from 2022 – also up from the 2020 version of the event.
- The New York Mets thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday night’s decisive Game 3 averaged 4,017,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched MLB game since the 2021 win or go home American League Wild Card Game which saw the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees.
- Last night’s audience peaked with 5,745,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.
