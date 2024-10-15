ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Short “Motorcycle Mary” Premiering in November on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN Films has revealed that Motorcycle Mary, a segment in the 30 for 30 Shorts series, will debut on November 3rd.

What's Happening:

ESPN Films has announced that Motorcycle Mary , a feature in the 30 for 30 Shorts series, is set to premiere on November 3rd at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, as well as be available to stream on ESPN+.

, a feature in the 30 for 30 Shorts series, is set to premiere on November 3rd at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, as well as be available to stream on ESPN+. The short documentary is directed by Haley Watson, produced by Rachel Greenwald, and executive produced by Ben Proudfoot.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

About Motorcycle Mary:

Motorcycle Mary shares the remarkable journey of Mary McGee, a trailblazer in motorsports known as Motorcycle Mary.

shares the remarkable journey of Mary McGee, a trailblazer in motorsports known as Motorcycle Mary. Her racing career lasted three decades, broke through gender barriers, and showcased her expertise across various racing disciplines.

The documentary short will showcase footage and photographs from McGee’s life that have never been seen before.

Born in Alaska just before World War II, McGee's formative years are marked by anxiety, however with the support of her older brother Jim, she overcomes her fears and learns how to maintain composure, a skill that ultimately helps her in her racing.

Her remarkable journey in racing begins as she follows in her brother's footsteps, thriving in the automotive world and outshining her male competitors, until she ultimately discovers her true freedom in motorcycle racing.

Mary made history as the first woman to compete in motorcycle racing in the United States.

Despite facing sexism and personal tragedy, she continually strived for excellence, which ultimately led her to achieve her most daunting feat in becoming the first individual to complete the challenging Baja 500 solo on a motorcycle.

What They're Saying:

Mary McGee: “Racing was never just about competition for me—it was about freedom, courage, and pushing myself beyond limits. I’m proud to share my journey in Motorcycle Mary. I hope my story inspires women and shows that with determination, anyone can carve their own path, no matter the odds.”

More On ESPN: