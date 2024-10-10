ESPN Deportes to Air First Ever “Mi Deseo, Un Especial de SportsCenter” This Friday

ESPN Deportes will debut their first ever, Spanish one-hour special from the My Wish series.
ESPN News:
- On Friday, October 11th at 9PM ET, ESPN Deportes will debut Mi Deseo, Un Especial de SportsCenter.
- The hour-long special, hosted by SportsCenter anchor and sports commentator, Cristina Alexander, will grant a wish to 14-year-old Alejandro Merino from Arizona.
- Alejandro, whose passion for boxing began while watching matches with his great-grandfather, will get to meet and train with his idol, Canelo Álvarez. The superstar boxer will welcome the young boy into his training camp, where he will learn boxing moves from Álvarez and his team.
- Mi Deseo will also revisit several other heartwarming stories previously featured on My Wish including:
- The San Francisco 49ers will celebrate with Levi, who is now in remission after a two and half year battle with cancer.
- Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers will hangout with Gunnar, a young boy who hasn’t let his diagnosis get in the way of his love for baseball.
- Eli, a seven-year-old born with a heart condition, will play catch and hangout with Angels baseball star Mike Trout.
- Revisiting a 2013 story, Eduardo Martinez will score a touchdown during a New England Patriots practice with Tom Brady.
- In partnership with Make-A-Wish, The Walt Disney Company has granted over 80 sports-themed wishes through the My Wish series for children with critical conditions. ESPN Deportes will continue this mission, showcasing the power of sports and hope.
