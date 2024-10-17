ESPN Signs Multi-Year Extensions With Several Top Basketball Commentators

Several basketball commentators including Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, and more saw extensions.

ESPN has announced that it has secured multi-year extensions with several top basketball commentators in preparation for the upcoming NBA regular season and the WNBA Finals.

What’s Happening:

Monica McNutt:

Monica McNutt has reached a multi-year extension with ESPN.

She is involved in live event and studio coverage for both the NBA and WNBA.

In addition to being a game analyst for the WNBA, McNutt also serves as a studio analyst for the WNBA Countdown .

She is a familiar face on shows like Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, Hoop Streams, and various WNBA game and studio broadcasts.

, and various WNBA game and studio broadcasts. Additionally, she works as one of ESPN's sideline reporters for NBA games.

Tim Legler:

Tim Legler will expand his role after his contract extension by becoming an ESPN NBA game analyst.

He has previously offered commentary for NBA games on ESPN Radio.

A former NBA player with a decade of experience, Legler has been with ESPN since 2000, earning a reputation as one of the network's most trusted NBA analysts.

He regularly appears on SportsCenter, including the version hosted by Scott Van Pelt, and has recently appeared on Get Up.

Chiney Ogwumike:

Chiney Ogwumike, recognized for her groundbreaking achievement of being both a full-time analyst and a professional athlete, has broadened her contributions in recent years to encompass studio analysis for the NBA, WNBA, and Women's College Basketball.

She regularly appears on programs such as ESPN NBA Countdown, NBA Today, WNBA Countdown, NCAA Championship in The Studio, as well as Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter. Additionally, Ogwumike has taken on hosting duties for NBA Today on certain days.

Kendrick Perkins:

Kendrick Perkins has significantly broadened his role and presence across ESPN platforms since joining in 2019.

The former NBA Champion has established himself as a prominent figure on ESPN NBA Countdown and will also appear on ABC.

and will also appear on Perkins serves as an analyst on NBA Today and frequently appears as a guest on programs such as Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and Hoop Streams.

In Other News:

ESPN has also recently revealed the signing of Shams Charania as its new Senior NBA Insider, alongside the return of Michael C. Wright, who will serve as the San Antonio Spurs reporter.

