ESPN Fined Over $140,000 For Alleged Violation Of FCC Emergency Alert Rules

After this third instance, maybe stop using the EAS tone in marketing efforts?

ESPN has allegedly violated the rules of the Emergency Alert System and is facing FCC fines, according to a new report from Variety.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has reportedly “apparently willfully and repeatedly” violated FCC rules regarding the Emergency Alert System (EAS) in an NBA promo spot last year.

The FCC shared this news on Thursday, while proposing a fine of $146,976 against the network for six apparent violations of the EAS rules.

According to the FCC, ESPN transmitted EAS codes during an NBA Promo during the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season six times.

These occurred “in the absence of an actual emergency, authorized test of the EAS, or a qualified public service announcement.”

The FCC added that they received multiple complaints back in October of last year, alleging that the network transmitted the tones “multiple times during a sports-related promotion.”

In response, ESPN confirmed that they did develop, produce, and transmit the promo spot, owning that a portion of the EAS attention signals were used as part of the promo, without permitted use.

The network also acknowledged that they transmitted the promo spot a total of six times between October 20th and October 24th of 2023, on two ESPN-owned networks.

The FCC also added that ESPN has a history of non-compliance with EAS rules, having been fined in both 2015 and 2021 for EAS violations.

What They’re Saying:

FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal: “Transmitting EAS Tones in the absence of a real emergency is not a game. These types of violations can raise substantial public safety concerns by causing confusion and in some cases, interfering with legitimate emergency uses. Today’s proposed fine reflects the FCC’s commitment to keep the lines clear when it comes to the proper use of tools broadcasters are entrusted with to assist the public during an emergency.”