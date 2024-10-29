Photos and Video: World Premiere of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Event at the El Capitan Theatre

Selena Gomez attended the world premiere event of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” at the El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

The world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, October 28.

This included celebrities such as Selena Gomez who attended this event.

Props and costumes from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place were on display for guests to view.

Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Ayo Davis then introduce the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which you can watch below.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will debut with two episodes tonight, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel Disney+

About Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen a conventional life alongside his family members, Giada, Roman, and Milo Russo.

When his sister Alex arrives with Billie, a young wizard in need of assistance, Justin understands that he must revive his magical abilities to guide her through her training, all while managing his daily life and protecting the future of the Wizarding World.

A mysterious prophecy sends Billie, a powerful young wizard, to the mortal world to live with Justin Russo, her only wizard mentor, who can teach her how to control her powers.

Cast:

David Henrie as Justin Russo, a former wizard who embraces mortality

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a powerful wizard who shows up on at Justin's door in need of training

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Justin's eldest son

Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Justin's youngest son

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Justin's wife

Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie’s bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend

