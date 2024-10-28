Go Behind the Scenes as the Cast of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Create Their Disney Channel Wand IDs

The cast of the highly anticipated sequel to “Wizards of Waverly Place” continue the beloved Disney Channel tradition.

Take a look behind the scenes as a treasured Disney Channel tradition continues.

What’s Happening:

A new video from the Disney Channel YouTube channel takes a behind the scenes look at the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place making their Disney Channel Wand IDs.

Featured in the behind the scenes featurette are David Henrie as Justin Russo, Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.



Below, you can see a compilation of the actual Wand IDs from the cast of the highly anticipated sequel series.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

The series will kick off with a two episode premiere Tuesday, October 29th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. on Disney Channel.

Two additional new episodes, including a Halloween special, will premiere the following day on Disney Channel.

The first eight episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+

Episode premieres will move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT beginning November 8th, with two episodes weekly.

