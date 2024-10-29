Limited Number of Guests Can Enjoy a Free Sweet Treat at Menchie’s Today in Celebration of the “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Premiere

Be one of the first 29 people at 3 p.m. to enjoy a free treat at Menchie's.

In honor of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Menchie's is offering a special treat to select guests today beginning at 3 p.m.

What's Happening:

Disneywizardsseries Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , Menchie's is providing a sweet offer.

, Menchie's is providing a sweet offer. On October 29, the first 29 guests will receive a complimentary 5 oz. frozen yogurt along with a free trick-or-treat bag.

About Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen a conventional life alongside his family members, Giada, Roman, and Milo Russo.

When his sister Alex arrives with Billie, a young wizard in need of assistance, Justin understands that he must revive his magical abilities to guide her through her training, all while managing his daily life and protecting the future of the Wizarding World.

A mysterious prophecy sends Billie, a powerful young wizard, to the mortal world to live with Justin Russo, her only wizard mentor, who can teach her how to control her powers.

Cast:

David Henrie as Justin Russo, a former wizard who embraces mortality

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a powerful wizard who shows up on at Justin's door in need of training

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Justin's eldest son

Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Justin's youngest son

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Justin's wife

Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie’s bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend

More on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: