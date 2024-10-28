“Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” Two-Part Documentary Coming to Disney+ on November 1st

The documentary details Prince William’s efforts to end homelessness in the U.K.

England’s Prince William has partnered with Disney+ for a new documentary showcasing his efforts to change perceptions and demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness gives an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the first year of Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s Homewards program which aims to change perceptions and demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.

follows the first year of Homewards, Prince William’s ambitious five-year program that aims to show it is possible to end homelessness, by working with six locations across the U.K. This series goes behind-the-scenes as Prince William launches his new initiative, and grants unique access as he sets to work to combat the crisis.

Following the example set by his mother, Princess Diana, the Prince draws on the guidance of people across the U.K. who have experienced homelessness – even taking action to build supported housing on his own land.

The two-part documentary is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Leo Burley, and will premiere November 1st on Disney+.

Prior to launching on Disney+, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will debut exclusively in the U.K. on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

