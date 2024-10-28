“Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” Two-Part Documentary Coming to Disney+ on November 1st

The documentary details Prince William’s efforts to end homelessness in the U.K.
by |
Tags: , , ,

England’s Prince William has partnered with Disney+ for a new documentary showcasing his efforts to change perceptions and demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.

What’s Happening:

  • Prince William: We Can End Homelessness gives an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the first year of Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s Homewards program which aims to change perceptions and demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.
  • We Can End Homelessness follows the first year of Homewards, Prince William’s ambitious five-year program that aims to show it is possible to end homelessness, by working with six locations across the U.K.
  • This series goes behind-the-scenes as Prince William launches his new initiative, and grants unique access as he sets to work to combat the crisis.
  • Following the example set by his mother, Princess Diana, the Prince draws on the guidance of people across the U.K. who have experienced homelessness – even taking action to build supported housing on his own land.
  • The two-part documentary is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Leo Burley, and will premiere November 1st on Disney+.
  • Prior to launching on Disney+, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will debut exclusively in the U.K. on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning