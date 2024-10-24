“Dancing With The Stars” To Bring The Star’s “Halloween Nightmares” To Life In Next Week’s Competition

The night will also see the return of the Dance-Offs.

Dancing With The Stars is getting ready to make the stars face their fears next week with their “Halloween Nightmares” coming to life on the dance floor on October 29th.

What’s Happening:

The remaining seven couples are ready to celebrate Halloween as this season of Dancing With The Stars continues on ABC Disney+ Hulu

continues on Starting live on both ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 PM EDT on October 29th, the night will begin with a thrilling number to “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor choreographed by Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. The pros and troupe will embrace the witchy vibes with a routine set to “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” from Agatha All Along c horeographed by Britt Stewart and Ezra Sosa.

horeographed by Britt Stewart and Ezra Sosa. The night will also include a Derek Hough Masterclass focused on wardrobe tips, along with a fast-paced number to “Aserejé” by Jean Massey, choreographed by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

The night will feature the return of the “Dance-Offs”; two at a time, couples face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. Winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night.

Based on the leaderboard from last week’s scores, as well as cumulative scores across the season so far, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have received immunity and will not have to participate, receiving bonus points as part of their immunity.

The dance-offs will include: Dwight and Daniella vs. Ilona and Alan

Cha Cha – “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. Danny and Witney vs. Joey and Jenna

Jive – “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard O’Brien Jenn and Sasha vs. Stephen and Rylee

Salsa – “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte

For the traditional Dancing With The Stars lineup, the couples will dance to the following: Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Poison” by RAVN based on his nightmare: snakes. “ The Bachelor NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to “Ring Around The Rosie” by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee where Dwight becomes the nightmare: the boogeyman TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Secret” by Denmark + Winter based on her nightmare: creepy dolls. Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus based on her nightmare: psycho killers. Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens based on his nightmare: the dark.. “ The Bachelorette

lineup, the couples will dance to the following: This Halloween edition of Dancing With The Stars airs live on ABC with a live simulcast on Disney+ on October 29th, and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

