Seventh Episode of “Agatha All Along” Draws 4.2 Million Views in Just One Day

This past week’s 7th episode of Agatha All Along brought in 4.2 million views to Disney+ globally after just one day of streaming, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- With one week to go until the two-part finale, Agatha All Along is still bewitching Disney+ audiences by drawing 4.2 million views globally after just one day of streaming.
- That number is up 35% from the premiere episode’s performance.
- Disney did not reveal the one-day performance for the premiere episode, but did share that it brought in 9.3 million views in 7 days.
- Information regarding a show’s viewing numbers is usually a sign of Disney’s confidence in a series performance, especially later in the season.
- Disney never released data for Agatha’s predecessor WandaVision, though that series was also quite popular and did break onto the Nielsen streaming charts.
- Agatha has also broken on to the Nielsen streaming charts, with data currently only available for the first two weeks, consisting of the show’s first three episodes.
- Check out Mack’s recap of the seventh episode of Agatha All Along here.
- The final two episodes of Agatha All Along arrive this Wednesday, October 30th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.
More Marvel News:
- Tom Holland’s Fourth Spider-Man Solo Film Sets Release Date
- More Disney+ Series and Seasons from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Set to Arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in December
- Ride Vehicle Concept Art Revealed for First-Ever Marvel Attractions at Sea Aboard the Disney Adventure
- Marvel Studios’ “Blade” Reboot Removed from Release Schedule, “Predator: Badlands” Takes Its Place
- Get Fashionably Infected by BoxLunch’s New Venom Collection
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now