Seventh Episode of “Agatha All Along” Draws 4.2 Million Views in Just One Day

That number is up 35% from the premiere episode’s performance.
This past week’s 7th episode of Agatha All Along brought in 4.2 million views to Disney+ globally after just one day of streaming, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • With one week to go until the two-part finale, Agatha All Along is still bewitching Disney+ audiences by drawing 4.2 million views globally after just one day of streaming.
  • Disney did not reveal the one-day performance for the premiere episode, but did share that it brought in 9.3 million views in 7 days.
  • Information regarding a show’s viewing numbers is usually a sign of Disney’s confidence in a series performance, especially later in the season.
  • Disney never released data for Agatha’s predecessor WandaVision, though that series was also quite popular and did break onto the Nielsen streaming charts.
  • Agatha has also broken on to the Nielsen streaming charts, with data currently only available for the first two weeks, consisting of the show’s first three episodes.
  • Check out Mack’s recap of the seventh episode of Agatha All Along here.
  • The final two episodes of Agatha All Along arrive this Wednesday, October 30th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

