Seventh Episode of “Agatha All Along” Draws 4.2 Million Views in Just One Day

This past week’s 7th episode of Agatha All Along brought in 4.2 million views to Disney+ globally after just one day of streaming, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

With one week to go until the two-part finale, Agatha All Along is still bewitching Disney+ audiences by drawing 4.2 million views globally after just one day of streaming.

Disney did not reveal the one-day performance for the premiere episode, but did share that it brought in 9.3 million views in 7 days

Information regarding a show’s viewing numbers is usually a sign of Disney’s confidence in a series performance, especially later in the season.

Disney never released data for Agatha ’s predecessor WandaVision , though that series was also quite popular and did break onto the Nielsen streaming charts.

's predecessor WandaVision, though that series was also quite popular and did break onto the Nielsen streaming charts. Agatha has also broken on to the Nielsen streaming charts, with data currently only available for the first two weeks, consisting of the show's first three episodes.

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along arrive this Wednesday, October 30th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

