Get Fashionably Infected by BoxLunch’s New Venom Collection

The new collection features over 10 different pieces of apparel and accessories.

In anticipation of the new Marvel film, the fan-focused retailer has released a new line of symbiote-inspired apparel and accessories.

Marvel Merch:

BoxLunch has announced a brand new collection inspired by Venom: The Last Dance.

Available online and in-store, the new collection embraces the infected character’s black and white aesthetic.

The Venom Collection features more than 10 superpowered items, including a moto jacket, a sweater, a cardigan and a crossbody bag.

BoxLunch’s unwavering commitment to fan culture is evident in this new Marvel collection. With every $10 spent at the retailer, they will donate a meal to a person in need through Feeding America.

Let’s take a look at this exciting new collection:

Marvel Venom Moto Biker Jacket — BoxLunch Exclusive

$119.90 (Currently on-sale for $101.91)

Marvel Venom Patterned Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

$59.90 (Currently on-sale for $41.90)

Marvel Venom Icons Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive

$49.90 (Currently on-sale for $34.93)

Marvel Venom Moto Patch Zippered Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

$64.90 (Currently on-sale for $45.43)

You can view the full Venom Collection on BoxLunch’s website

