Get Fashionably Infected by BoxLunch’s New Venom Collection

In anticipation of the new Marvel film, the fan-focused retailer has released a new line of symbiote-inspired apparel and accessories.
Marvel Merch:
- BoxLunch has announced a brand new collection inspired by Venom: The Last Dance.
- Available online and in-store, the new collection embraces the infected character’s black and white aesthetic.
- The Venom Collection features more than 10 superpowered items, including a moto jacket, a sweater, a cardigan and a crossbody bag.
- BoxLunch’s unwavering commitment to fan culture is evident in this new Marvel collection. With every $10 spent at the retailer, they will donate a meal to a person in need through Feeding America.
- Let’s take a look at this exciting new collection:
Marvel Venom Moto Biker Jacket — BoxLunch Exclusive
$119.90 (Currently on-sale for $101.91)
Marvel Venom Patterned Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive
$59.90 (Currently on-sale for $41.90)
Marvel Venom Icons Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive
$49.90 (Currently on-sale for $34.93)
Marvel Venom Moto Patch Zippered Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive
$64.90 (Currently on-sale for $45.43)
- You can view the full Venom Collection on BoxLunch’s website and in-store now!
