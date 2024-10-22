Ride Vehicle Concept Art Revealed for First-Ever Marvel Attractions at Sea Aboard the Disney Adventure

The all-new Disney Adventure cruise ship will include the first-ever Marvel attractions at sea, and Walt Disney Imagineering has just shared new concept art for the ride vehicles of each attraction.
- Last week, a slew of reveals were made regarding Disney Cruise Line’s new Disney Adventure ship, which will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Among those reveals was the announcement of Marvel Landing, which will include the first-ever dry attractions on a Disney Cruise ship.
- Today, the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared concept art for the ride vehicles of each of these new attractions.
- Above, you can see the vehicle for the Iron Man inspired Ironcycle Test Run, Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster, which will take riders around a high-speed circuit on an Ironcycle prototype vehicle.
- This ride will be suspended up to 30 feet above the upper deck and will be the longest roller coaster at sea.
- Two different vehicles for Pym Quantum Racers were also teased, which will put passengers behind the wheel of modified mini-cards and send them around a toy set track that features a variety of both undersized and oversized obstacles.
- The first, seen above has a sleek Pym Van Dyne design, while the one below was clearly designed by Scott Lang himself.
- Lastly, Groot Galaxy Spin is said to include “ high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats.”
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
More on the Disney Adventure:
- Disney has also given a first look at some of the stage shows that will be performing on the Disney Adventure.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Meanwhile, there are also kids-only spaces aboard the Disney Adventure as well as a Toy Story-themed water play area.
- Of course, there will also be adult-centric areas, such as the Buccaneer Bar and Spellbound lounge.
