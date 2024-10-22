Ride Vehicle Concept Art Revealed for First-Ever Marvel Attractions at Sea Aboard the Disney Adventure

Among the concept art is the vehicle for Ironcycle Test Run, Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster.

The all-new Disney Adventure cruise ship will include the first-ever Marvel attractions at sea, and Walt Disney Imagineering has just shared new concept art for the ride vehicles of each attraction.

What’s Happening:

Last week, a slew of reveals were made regarding Disney Cruise Line

Among those reveals was the announcement of Marvel Landing , which will include the first-ever dry attractions on a Disney Cruise ship.

Today, the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account

Above, you can see the vehicle for the Iron Man inspired Ironcycle Test Run , Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster, which will take riders around a high-speed circuit on an Ironcycle prototype vehicle.

This ride will be suspended up to 30 feet above the upper deck and will be the longest roller coaster at sea.

Two different vehicles for Pym Quantum Racers were also teased, which will put passengers behind the wheel of modified mini-cards and send them around a toy set track that features a variety of both undersized and oversized obstacles.

The first, seen above has a sleek Pym Van Dyne design, while the one below was clearly designed by Scott Lang himself.

Lastly, Groot Galaxy Spin is said to include “ high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats.”

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

