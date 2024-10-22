“MARVEL Strike Force” Announces Zombie Scarlet Witch and Juggernaut Characters and Halloween Events

The new characters are joining the game as a part of the mobile game’s Halloween events.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced that two new Halloween variants of Scarlet Witch and Juggernaut will join MARVEL Strike Force for their current Halloween challenges.
- Scarlet Witch and Juggernaut will both appear as zombies.
- In addition to the new cosmetic changes, the game is releasing two new Halloween challenges called The Hunger and The Thirst. Players will need at least one Zombie and one Nightstalker (Vampire) to participate in the challenges.
- The events will offer Candy, Man-Thing Nightstalker Orbs, Crimson Gear, and a variety of other rewards for participating in the events.
- Download MARVEL Strike Force for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
