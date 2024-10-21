Marvel to Release Winter Holiday Variant Covers for 10 of their Upcoming Comics

The new covers will showcase fan-favorite superheroes taking a break from saving the world to enjoy the holidays.
- Marvel has announced that 10 of their December-releasing comics will feature Winter Holiday Variant Covers.
- Celebrating the season, these new covers will showcase various winter activities and traditions that celebrate the winter holiday season.
- The new posters also highlight the diversity of how different Marvel characters embrace the most wonderful time of year.
- Let’s take a look at all the variant comics:
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #27: Cover by Todd Nauck (On Sale 12/4)
Incredible Hulk #20: Cover by Greg Land (On Sale 12/11)
Scarlet Witch #7: Cover by Audrey Mok (On Sale 12/11)
Ultimate X-Men #10: Cover by Nao Fuji (On Sale 12/11)
Daredevil #16: Cover by Chris Campana (On Sale 12/18)
Immortal Thor #18: Cover by Nick Bradshaw (On Sale 12/18)
Ultimate Spider-Man #12: Cover by Paco Medina (On Sale 12/18)
Exceptional X-Men #4: Cover by Marguerite Sauvage (On Sale 12/25)
Spider-Boy #14: Cover by Natacha Bustos (On Sale 12/25)
Timeslide #1: Cover by Betsy Cola (On Sale 12/25)
- The Winter Holiday Variant Cover editions of these 10 comics can be preordered now at local comic shops everywhere.
