Marvel to Release Winter Holiday Variant Covers for 10 of their Upcoming Comics

The new covers will showcase fan-favorite superheroes taking a break from saving the world to enjoy the holidays.

Comic Book News:

Marvel

Celebrating the season, these new covers will showcase various winter activities and traditions that celebrate the winter holiday season.

The new posters also highlight the diversity of how different Marvel characters embrace the most wonderful time of year.

Let’s take a look at all the variant comics:

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #27: Cover by Todd Nauck (On Sale 12/4)

Incredible Hulk #20: Cover by Greg Land (On Sale 12/11)

Scarlet Witch #7: Cover by Audrey Mok (On Sale 12/11)

Ultimate X-Men #10: Cover by Nao Fuji (On Sale 12/11)

Daredevil #16: Cover by Chris Campana (On Sale 12/18)

Immortal Thor #18: Cover by Nick Bradshaw (On Sale 12/18)

Ultimate Spider-Man #12: Cover by Paco Medina (On Sale 12/18)

Exceptional X-Men #4: Cover by Marguerite Sauvage (On Sale 12/25)

Spider-Boy #14: Cover by Natacha Bustos (On Sale 12/25)

Timeslide #1: Cover by Betsy Cola (On Sale 12/25)

The Winter Holiday Variant Cover editions of these 10 comics can be preordered now at local comic shops everywhere.

Read More Marvel: