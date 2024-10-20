Marvel Comics’ “One World Under Doom” Continues in February with “Doom Academy”

The first of many tie-in series was announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comic Con.

“One World Under Doom” will take over the Marvel Universe beginning in February, with the first of many tie-in series announced today at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

Doom Academy will be a five-issue limited series written by author Mackenzie Cadenhead ( Marvel Mutts ) and drawn by Pasqual Ferry ( Doctor Strange ) that sees Doctor Strange’s school for young sorcerers transformed in accordance with Doom’s rule!

will be a five-issue limited series written by author Mackenzie Cadenhead ( ) and drawn by Pasqual Ferry ( ) that sees Doctor Strange’s school for young sorcerers transformed in accordance with Doom’s rule! The students of Strange Academy were instrumental in Doom’s bold reach for power in Blood Hunt, and now that he has the entire world under his mighty thumb, his influence on these breakout young Marvel heroes truly begins.

Did you think that Strange Academy would be the same in the world with Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme?! NO! It is now Doom Academy! Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some). It’s the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

Doom Academy will also feature sequences by artist João Lemos.

Touted as the biggest event for Marvel Comics since 2008’s “Dark Reign,” “One World Under Doom” finds Doom finally taking over the entire world, shocking the world and our favorite superheroes.

What They’re Saying:

Author Mackenzie Cadenhead: “It was really fun to go through old Doom stories and pick out some random characters that exist in that world and find someone or someone’s kid who might be attending Doom Academy. And because the school doesn’t exist, we got to really play with stuff. Pasqual is having a great time coming up with beautiful locales.”

“It was really fun to go through old Doom stories and pick out some random characters that exist in that world and find someone or someone’s kid who might be attending Doom Academy. And because the school doesn’t exist, we got to really play with stuff. Pasqual is having a great time coming up with beautiful locales.” “In this story, Zoe ends up falling into a strange world that her friends have to help her escape from,” Cadenhead explained. “We have another artist come in to illustrate this world. João Lemos’ research on Eastern European folklore and fairytales is astounding.”

“One World Under Doom” continues with Doom Academy #1, hitting comic book stores on February 19th, 2025.