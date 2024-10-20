Eddie Brock Joins with Carnage in New Marvel Comics Series

The Venom War continues with an all-new ongoing series written by Charles Soule – Eddie Brock: Carnage.
What’s Happening:
- The future of symbiote storytelling was announced during the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con.
- Launching in February, Eddie Brock: Carnage will be written by Soule, known for his acclaimed run on Star Wars, and drawn by Jesus Saiz, following his extraordinary work on recent titles like Captain America and Punisher.
- Set in the aftermath of Venom War, the startling saga sees longtime Venom host Eddie Brock operating as the new host of the violent and sadistic Carnage symbiote.
- The series will interact with the other flagship symbiote title, All-New Venom, which sees the Venom symbiote take on a yet-to-be revealed host.
- THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL! He’s been VENOM, he’s been ANTI-VENOM, he’s been THE KING IN BLACK…now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he give himself over to madness and murder? Join Eddie and Carnage on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as their only guide!
- Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 hits comic book stores on February, 12th, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Charles Soule: “Carnage is someone that has to kill, so Eddie has to feed him deaths. In order for Eddie to be okay with that, the people he feeds Carnage are serial killers. But Carnage is also an addict, and addicts need bigger and bigger highs… I’m having a blast with this. Jesus Saiz wanted to do a horror book. This is his wheelhouse. He loves creepy organic things to draw, and I’m giving him everything he can handle.”