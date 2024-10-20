“Women of Marvel: She-Devils” One-Shot Announced at New York Comic Con

This year’s Women of Marvel one-shot, Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1, was just announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comic Con.

Each year, Marvel Comics delivers an extraordinary anthology one-shot of phenomenal adventures starring Marvel’s greatest heroes.

This year, Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1 will spotlight Marvel’s street-level heroines as they break out of the shadows in a fight for the record books.

This interconnected saga set in the underworld of the Marvel Universe will be brought to life by Stephanie Phillips, Alison Sampson, and more.

THE CLAWS ARE OUT! When Shanna the She-Devil uncovers a dark conspiracy, she’ll call on international allies to put their fists, sai, katanas, and gauntlets together and stop a bomb before it can explode. It’s a who’s who of Marvel’s most fearless fighters as Elektra, Echo, Wolverine, and more band together to save the day!

During the panel, the main cover for the issue by Nina Vakueva was shared, and additional information will be shared in the weeks ahead.

Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1 hits comic book stores on February, 26th, 2025.

