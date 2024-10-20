“Women of Marvel: She-Devils” One-Shot Announced at New York Comic Con

This year’s Women of Marvel one-shot will spotlight Marvel’s street-level heroines.
by |
Tags: , , ,

This year’s Women of Marvel one-shot, Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1, was just announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

  • Each year, Marvel Comics delivers an extraordinary anthology one-shot of phenomenal adventures starring Marvel’s greatest heroes.
  • This year, Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1 will spotlight Marvel’s street-level heroines as they break out of the shadows in a fight for the record books.
  • This interconnected saga set in the underworld of the Marvel Universe will be brought to life by Stephanie Phillips, Alison Sampson, and more.
  • THE CLAWS ARE OUT! When Shanna the She-Devil uncovers a dark conspiracy, she’ll call on international allies to put their fists, sai, katanas, and gauntlets together and stop a bomb before it can explode. It’s a who’s who of Marvel’s most fearless fighters as Elektra, Echo, Wolverine, and more band together to save the day!
  • During the panel, the main cover for the issue by Nina Vakueva was shared, and additional information will be shared in the weeks ahead.
  • Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1 hits comic book stores on February, 26th, 2025.

More Marvel News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning