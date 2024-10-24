More Disney+ Series and Seasons from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Set to Arrive On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in December

Today Disney Post-Theatrical announced that four more seasons of Disney+ original series are coming to physical media just in time for the holiday season this year: The Mandalorian season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1, Hawkeye season 1, and Loki season 2.

What’s happening:

The Mandalorian season 3, Ahsoka season 1, Hawkeye season 1, and Loki season 2 are being released on 4K UHD Blu-ray on December 3rd.

All four titles will be available to pre-order beginning on Halloween, October 31st, and each will be available in new SteelBook box art designed by Attila Szarka, plus they will include collectible concept art cards. Additionally, these four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio.

Notably absent is Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which takes place between The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3 and reunites the characters of Din Djarin and Grogu.

Bonus features on The Mandalorian season 3 include “Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers,” “Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian,” and “Forging the Covert: Part Three.”

Bonus features on Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1 include "Ahsoka: Legacy," "Path of the Apprentice," "Ghosts of the Past," and "Darkness Rising."

Bonus features on Hawkeye season 1 include "A Tale of Two Hawkeyes," a gag reel, 13 deleted scenes, and Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye.

Bonus features on Loki season 2 include "Loki Through Time," a gag reel, three deleted/extended scenes, and Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2.

It's also notable that Hawkeye is labeled season 1 and even has a number 1 on the spine, despite there being no official announcement that a season 2 is even in development.

What they’re saying:

Disney Post-Theatrical: “The Walt Disney Company has revealed that four all-new collector’s editions of popular Disney+ Original series from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios will be available on 4K UHD on December 3. The special must-have releases feature sleek SteelBook packaging, exclusive concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus content, making them an absolute must-have for fans to add to their collection.”

