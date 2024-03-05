“Andor”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, “Moon Knight” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray With Bonus Features

The Walt Disney Company has revealed four new collector's editions of popular Disney+ original series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm which will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 30.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company today announced four new Collector’s Editions of popular Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their collections.

These special releases feature Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.

All titles will be available to pre-order from March 12, 2024.

The titles, all to be released on April 30, 2024 are:

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season

The Complete First Season Marvel Studios ’ Moon Knight : The Complete First Season

The Complete First Season Star Wars : Obi-Wan Kenobi – The Complete Series

– The Complete Series Star Wars: Andor – The Complete First Season

Like the previous Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm Collectors Editions released last year (Loki Season 1, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2), each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Steelbook with brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season

Synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and patience.

Bonus Features:

Featurette:

Cap’s Shield – Sometimes a shield isn’t just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America’s iconic accessory ultimately represents — along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling.

Gag Reel:

Watch the hilarious outtakes with the cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes:

Flight Lesson – Sam and Rhodey have a heart to heart and bond over flying.

Still Not Funny – Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering.

Documentary:

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Moon Knight: The Complete First Season

Synopsis:

When Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Bonus Features:

Featurette:

Egyptology – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

Documentary:

Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.

Deleted Scenes:

Don’t Go There – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations.

Breaking the Cycle – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.

Gag Reel:

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series

Synopsis:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Bonus Features:

Featurettes:

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Director’s Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Andor: The Complete First Season

Synopsis:

Explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Bonus Features:

Featurettes:

Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation – Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.

Aldhani: Rebel Heist – Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.

Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion – Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.

Narkina 5: One Way Out – Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire – Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.