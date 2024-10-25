Tom Holland’s Fourth Spider-Man Solo Film Sets Release Date

Tom Holland is set to swing back into theaters in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Columbia Pictures/Sony and Marvel Studios have confirmed the release date for Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film.
- Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Variety reports that the film is set to be released on July 24th, 2026.
- Similar to the timing of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, this new Spider-Man film will debut two months after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters.
- Shooting is expected to begin next summer.
