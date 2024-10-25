Tom Holland’s Fourth Spider-Man Solo Film Sets Release Date

This will mark the first time an actor has led four solo films as Spider-Man.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Tom Holland is set to swing back into theaters in 2026.

What’s Happening:

  • Columbia Pictures/Sony and Marvel Studios have confirmed the release date for Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film.
  • Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Variety reports that the film is set to be released on July 24th, 2026.
  • Similar to the timing of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, this new Spider-Man film will debut two months after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters.
  • Shooting is expected to begin next summer.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight