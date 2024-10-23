Marvel Honors Black History Month With “Storm: Lifedream”

On January 29, "Storm: Lifedream" honors Storm's extraordinary legacy by showcasing a series of new stories created by acclaimed Black artists.

Next year, Marvel Comics will honor Black History Month by featuring one of the most influential Black superheroes in pop culture history in a new comic book special titled Storm: Lifedream #1, part of the Marvel’s Voices series.

Launching on January 29 to kick off Black History Month in February, this one-shot from Marvel’s Voices features collaborations from all-Black creative teams to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Ororo Munroe, timing perfectly with the character's 50th anniversary.

Led by renowned journalist and creator of Marvel’s Voices, Angélique Roché, Storm: Lifedream will feature stories from Curtis Baxter, who recently entered the Marvel Comics realm with Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1, best-selling author Brittney Morris, Eisner Award-winning writer and artist John Jennings, emerging Marvel artist Karen S. Darboe, and esteemed cover artist Edwin Galmon, among others.

When intergalactic historians seek to revise their records of one of the most renowned X-Men in multiversal history, they will encounter a woman whose power is beyond containment, potentially revealing a side of her that has never been seen.

Set out on a thrilling journey through the pivotal moments of Storm's history as a malevolent entity threatens to undermine her legacy.

In recent months, Storm has reached new levels of prominence by joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers series created by Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti, alongside the debut of her new ongoing solo series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck.

Fans won't want to miss this reflection of Storm's influence during what is becoming a crucial chapter in the character's remarkable legacy.

See the cover created by Taurin Clarke, accompanied by a variant cover from the current Storm artist, Lucas Werneck.

You can now preorder Storm: Lifedream #1 at your local comic shop.

