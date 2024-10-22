4K/Blu-Ray Review: “Deadpool & Wolverine” Looks and Sounds Amazing at Home with Several Worthy Bonus Features

Deadpool & Wolverine may be the third film in the Deadpool franchise and the 14th X-Men film, but it also marks the beginning and end of an era. The film serves as Wade Wilson and Logan’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, full of tongue-in-cheek meta jabs at at 20th Century Fox, Disney, and Marvel. But that’s just part of the secret ingredients that made this film a juggernaut of a hit (pun intended), and now it comes home to be watched again and again on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital.

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) has bid adieu to his alter ego Deadpool… or has he? When he is plucked from his timeline by the TVA’s Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), he sets off on a quest to save his universe by restoring it’s anchor being, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). But it’s not as simple as a bait and switch, and it gets even trickier when Paradox banishes both heroes to the Void, the TVA’s own wasteland of pruned people, places, and things. It’s a singleverse of madness, if you will.

Sony’s home video release of Deadpool & Wolverine is packed full of extras, including an engaging feature-length commentary track, several fun and informative featurettes, and more. While nothing can top the big screen experience, the ability to hear every line of dialogue without uprarious laughter reveals things fans definitely missed in the theater. This review covers the 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack, known as the “Cinematic Universe Edition.”

Bonus Features

On Blu-Ray and 4K Disc:

Filmmaker Commentary (2:07:55) – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

On Blu-Ray Disc:

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner (6:23) – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan (9:44) – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes (10:11) – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine (6:09) – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

“Fun Sack” (3:22) Dr. Deadpool (1:20) – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup. Product Review (1:06) – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler. Wade is Back (0:55) – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie…but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.

Gag Reel (4:39) – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes (2:17) Elevator Ride (0:45) – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA. Do Nothing (0:37) – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action. Daddy’s In Love (0:41) – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.



Video

The 4K UHD version of Deadpool & Wolverine is presented with an HEVC/H.265 encoded 2160p transfer in 2.39:1, and it truly shines. Shot on Arri Alexa cameras and finished at 4K, the transfer offers a stunning level of detail and clarity that improves upon the already excellent Blu-ray. Fine details in costumes, like the ridged textures of Deadpool and Wolverine’s suits, are more apparent in 4K. One of the biggest advantages of the 4K UHD is the inclusion of Dolby Vision, which brings richer colors and greater contrast to the table. Vibrant reds, yellows, and shadow detail pop with new intensity, while the color palette’s nuances are better appreciated in the HDR-enhanced format. In darker scenes, the Dolby Vision gives the backgrounds a more controlled and monochromatic tone, which contrasts with the slightly more colorful Blu-ray version. Shadow details are deepened, and highlights are crisper, with no noticeable blooming. The Blu-ray holds its own with great color fidelity and solid contrast, but without the added depth and range of HDR, it simply cannot match the visual triumph of the 4K UHD.

The Blu-ray, presented in 1080p, is still an impressive offering. It boasts sharp detail and excellent color reproduction, capturing the film’s digital aesthetic with clean lines and smooth motion. Fans without 4K capability will find this version more than satisfactory, as it avoids issues like macro-blocking and pixelation that can plague lower-quality transfers. The 1080p transfer maintains a vibrant and dynamic picture, but the subtle improvements in detail and contrast on the 4K UHD make it the go-to choice for those equipped with the technology.

Audio

Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of Deadpool & Wolverine offer immersive audio experiences, but the 4K UHD’s Dolby Atmos mix takes things to the next level. From the moment the film begins, the Atmos track fills the room with its dynamic soundstage, placing you at the center of the action. The height channels are effectively utilized during the movie’s many chaotic and action-packed sequences. Surround sound is precise and enveloping, with effects moving seamlessly between speakers, providing a sense of spatial realism. The bass is deep and powerful, enhancing the movie’s needle-drop soundtrack and giving weight to every explosion, time travel effect, and gunfire. Dialogue remains crisp and clear, never overshadowed by the bombastic sound effects or the energetic soundtrack. The Dolby Atmos mix excels at bringing environmental details into the soundscape, immersing the viewer in both the larger-than-life action and quieter moments, where subtle ambient sounds round out the experience.

The Blu-ray’s DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track is no slouch, offering an excellent surround experience, even if it lacks the verticality and nuance of the Atmos mix. Dialogue is just as clear and front-centered, while the side and rear channels engage effectively during the film’s action-heavy moments. The bass still thunders impressively, and the soundtrack fills the room with life, but without the added dimension of height speakers, the soundscape feels a bit flatter in comparison. Still, for those without an Atmos setup, the Blu-ray’s audio mix remains a strong contender, delivering immersive sound that complements the on-screen chaos. Additional audio options include a 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio mix and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital language tracks.

Packaging & Design

Sony has released Deadpool & Wolverine in several packaging options. My review copy is the standard case release, a black case with disc holders on both sides of the interor. Each disc has artwork of the title character’s cowls. Both also have the same menu, animated key art set to score from the film. The only insert is a digital copy code redeemable through Movies Anywhere. While this release does include a slipcover, my copy didn’t come with one.

Final Thoughts

Deadpool & Wolverine is not only a landmark entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also a worthy addition to any fan's home entertainment collection. The film’s mix of irreverent humor, explosive action, and nostalgia for the X-Men universe make it a must-watch, and the 4K Ultra-HD release enhances the experience even further. With stunning visuals enhanced by Dolby Vision, and a strong DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track that maintains impressive clarity and surround activity. Add to that the entertaining array of bonus features, including behind-the-scenes looks at key scenes and fun, tongue-in-cheek extras from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and this release is packed with content that will make it a favorite for multiple re-watches. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love superhero action-comedy, Deadpool & Wolverine delivers on every level, making it a worthy addition to your home collection.

Purchase Options

