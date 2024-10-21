Spider-Woman Swings Into Fortnite’s Item Shop

The popular online, multiplayer game’s Marvel themed season ends on Saturday, November 2nd.
Absolute Doom:
- Fortnite players can add another Marvel skin to their locker with the release of the new Spider-Woman Bundle.
- For 2,500 V-Bucks (Around $22.50), players can grab the new pack, which includes:
Spider-Woman Outfit
Spider-Woman LEGO Outfit
Venomous Web Back Bling
Venomous Blade Pickaxe
Spider-Woman Classic Wrap
Venom Keys Keytar (Fortnite Fest only)
- Players can also pick up specific items from the bundle separately, including:
- Spider-Woman (1,500 V-Bucks/ Around $13.50) – Spider-Woman outfit and LEGO outfit + Venomous Web back bling.
- Venomous Blade Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks/ Around $7.20)
- Venom Keys Keytar (1,000 V-Bucks/ Around $9)
- Spider-Woman Classic Wrap (500 V-Bucks/ Around $4.50)
- These items will be available in the in-game shop until October 27th, so make sure you grab them while you can.
- Fortnite: Absolute Doom saw Doctor Doom harness the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrate Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players were confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they tried to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players successfully stopped Doom and returned order back to the island earlier this month.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
