Jack Skellinton Returns to Fortnite’s Item Shop

The iconic Tim Burton character's last appearance was back in February.
Last Friday, the popular multiplayer game released new The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics including The Pumpkin King and Sally.

Fortnitemares News:

  • Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas has returned to Fortnite’s in-game shop for the first time since February 6th.
  • The cosmetic pack was originally released back on October 23rd, 2023.
  • The Jack Skellington Bundle, which costs 2,600 V-Bucks (Around $23.50), contains 8 different cosmetic items:

Jack Skellington Outfit with Santa Jack Style and LEGO outfit

Jack’s Scary Face Built-In Emote

(Only usable why playing Jack Skellington)

Zero Back Bling

Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe

Jack’s Sled Glider

Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub Emote

  • Players uninterested in the entire can pick up some of these items separately, including:
    • Jack Skellington (1,500 V-Bucks/ Around $14.50) – Includes Jack Skellington Outfit with Santa Jack style, LEGO outfit,  Jack’s Scary Face emote, and Zero back bling.
    • Peppermint Parasol Pick Axe (800 V-Bucks/ Around $7.50)
    • Jack’s Sled Glider (1,200 V-Bucks/ Around $12)
    • Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub Emote (500 V-Bucks/ Around $4.50)
  • These items will be available in the in-game shop until October 24th, so make sure you pick them up.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
