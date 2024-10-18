Jack Skellinton Returns to Fortnite’s Item Shop

Last Friday, the popular multiplayer game released new The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics including The Pumpkin King and Sally.
Fortnitemares News:
- Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas has returned to Fortnite’s in-game shop for the first time since February 6th.
- The cosmetic pack was originally released back on October 23rd, 2023.
- The Jack Skellington Bundle, which costs 2,600 V-Bucks (Around $23.50), contains 8 different cosmetic items:
Jack Skellington Outfit with Santa Jack Style and LEGO outfit
Jack’s Scary Face Built-In Emote
(Only usable why playing Jack Skellington)
Zero Back Bling
Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe
Jack’s Sled Glider
Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub Emote
- Players uninterested in the entire can pick up some of these items separately, including:
- Jack Skellington (1,500 V-Bucks/ Around $14.50) – Includes Jack Skellington Outfit with Santa Jack style, LEGO outfit, Jack’s Scary Face emote, and Zero back bling.
- Peppermint Parasol Pick Axe (800 V-Bucks/ Around $7.50)
- Jack’s Sled Glider (1,200 V-Bucks/ Around $12)
- Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub Emote (500 V-Bucks/ Around $4.50)
- These items will be available in the in-game shop until October 24th, so make sure you pick them up.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
