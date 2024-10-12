Sally and Pumpkin King Arrive in Fortnite with LEGO Fortnite Halloween Town Build Set

Teased earlier this week, the new cosmetics inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas have officially arrived on the popular video game’s in-game marketplace.
Fortnitemares News:
- The Pumpkin King and Sally skins have officially been released on Fortnite.
- Fans can pick up the new cosmetics in a 13 item bundle, which includes:
- Pumpkin King and Sally Skins
- Both LEGO Fortnite Skins
- Worm’s Wort Back Bling
- Sally’s Soup Ladle Pickaxe
- King’s Parade Horse Glider
- Town Sign Post Back Bling
- Rot Iron Trident Pickaxe
- Boo! Emote
- I am the Pumpkin King Emote
- This is Halloween Town Emote
- Pumpkin Banner
- The bundle rounds out to 3,400 V-Bucks (Around $31), which offers a 1,700 V-Bucks savings as opposed to buying all items individually.
- Fans uninterested in the bundle can grab some of these spooky cosmetics separately, including:
- Pumpkin King Skin Pack (Includes Town Sign Post Back Bling, Rot Iron Trident Pickaxe, Boo! Emote, I am the Pumpkin King Emote, and Pumpkin Banner) for 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18).
- Sally Skin and Worm’s Wort Back Bling for 1,500 V-Bucks (Around $13.50).
- Sally’s Soup Ladle for 800 V-Bucks (Around $7.50).
- King’s Parade Horse Glider for 800 V-Bucks (Around $7.50).
- Additionally, the game has introduced LEGO Fortnite build sets themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas. The LEGO Fortnite Halloween Town Hall bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks (Around $16.50).
