Sally and Pumpkin King Arrive in Fortnite with LEGO Fortnite Halloween Town Build Set

Inspired by the popular Tim Burton film, the two new cosmetics look spook-tacular.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Teased earlier this week, the new cosmetics inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas have officially arrived on the popular video game’s in-game marketplace.

Fortnitemares News:

  • The Pumpkin King and Sally skins have officially been released on Fortnite.
  • Fans can pick up the new cosmetics in a 13 item bundle, which includes:
    • Pumpkin King and Sally Skins
    • Both LEGO Fortnite Skins
    • Worm’s Wort Back Bling
    • Sally’s Soup Ladle Pickaxe
    • King’s Parade Horse Glider
    • Town Sign Post Back Bling
    • Rot Iron Trident Pickaxe
    • Boo! Emote
    • I am the Pumpkin King Emote
    • This is Halloween Town Emote
    • Pumpkin Banner
  • The bundle rounds out to 3,400 V-Bucks (Around $31), which offers a 1,700 V-Bucks savings as opposed to buying all items individually.
  • Fans uninterested in the bundle can grab some of these spooky cosmetics separately, including:
    • Pumpkin King Skin Pack (Includes Town Sign Post Back Bling, Rot Iron Trident Pickaxe, Boo! Emote, I am the Pumpkin King Emote, and Pumpkin Banner) for 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18).
    • Sally Skin and Worm’s Wort Back Bling for 1,500 V-Bucks (Around $13.50).
    • Sally’s Soup Ladle for 800 V-Bucks (Around $7.50).
    • King’s Parade Horse Glider for 800 V-Bucks (Around $7.50).
  • Additionally, the game has introduced LEGO Fortnite build sets themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas. The LEGO Fortnite Halloween Town Hall bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks (Around $16.50).

Read More Fortnite:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber