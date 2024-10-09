“I Want to Play a Game” — Billy the Puppet from “Saw” Rides His Tricycle into Fortnite

Back in June, the horror franchise featuring the tricycle riding puppet was added to Hulu.
Fortnitemares:
- Fortnite has announced on X that Billy the Puppet from the Saw horror film series has been added to the in-game shop.
- For 2,500 V-Bucks (Around $22.50), players can pick up the Billy Bundle, which includes the Billy skin, Trap Television Back Bling, Spiralized Slicer Pickaxe, Billy’s Tricycle emote, and Puppet’s Choice wrap.
- Fans uninterested in the Bundle can pick up these items separately as well, which include:
- Billy skin and Trap Television Back Bling – 1,500 V-Bucks (Around $13.50)
- Spiralized Slicer Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks (Around $7)
- Billy’s Tricycle Emote – 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50)
- Puppet’s Choice – 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50)
- Purchasing the bundle will save you 800 V-Bucks as opposed to buying all items separately.
- Billy the Puppet, commonly misnamed Jigsaw, is the horrifying figurehead who delivers messages to victims in the Saw movies. Created by John “Jigsaw” Kramer, the puppet’s iconic “I want to play a game” now takes on another meaning as he steps into the popular online video game.
- The new skin is rather comical, as the character has been scaled up to match Fortnite’s strict body sizing, which maintains fairness in game play.
- Fans of the franchise can catch Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw: The Final Chapter, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw on Hulu.
- Additionally, Fortnite fans can look forward to the release of several Disney Villain skins that are expected to release this Friday alongside the Fortnitemares Halloween event.
- Make sure you grab the Billy the Puppet cosmetics in the shop while they are available.
- Fortnite is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, Battle Royale-style game for every major gaming console and PC.
