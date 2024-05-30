“Saw” Franchise Coming to Hulu This June

“I want to play a game.” One of horror’s most iconic villains will be riding his tricycle all the way to Hulu this summer.

What’s Happening:

Hulu announced today that the Saw franchise will be arriving on Hulu this June in celebration of the horror series’ 20th anniversary.

franchise will be arriving on Hulu this June in celebration of the horror series’ 20th anniversary. Saw premiered back in 2004, introducing the world to the iconic serial killer John Kramer AKA the Jigsaw killer.

premiered back in 2004, introducing the world to the iconic serial killer John Kramer AKA the Jigsaw killer. The series, which centers around Kramer and his victims, forces the captured to escape traps and make impossible decisions to survive. Kramer, who enjoys playing God, forces his victims to earn redemption from their mistakes in sadistic ways. His motives and his tricycle riding puppet make these horror movies so much more than the gore they are infamous for.

Seven of the franchise’s films will be available to stream on June 1st. This includes Saw (2004) Saw II (2005) Saw III (2006) Saw IV (2007) Saw V (2008) Saw VI (2009) Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

In addition, Hulu offers another entry into the Saw series with Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021). The film explores the life of a detective who is investigating murders eerily similar to those completed by Kramer. He will find himself at the center of one of the killer’s morbid games. This film is available to stream now.

