“The Kardashians” Season 5 Premiere Scores Disney’s Best Unscripted Streaming Premiere for the Year

The Season 5 debut of The Kardashians has brought in some impressive numbers, becoming the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year across all Disney streaming platforms, according to Deadline.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu Disney+

premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across In addition to being the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year, it also beat out everything but Shōgun to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year.

to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year. Viewership for the first season has tripled since the Season 5 premiere, with Seasons 2 through 4 also spikes in viewership between 99% to 187%.

While it’s technically Season 5, the Kardashian-Jenner family has actually entered their 25th season of reality TV this year, as matriarch Kris Jenner points out in the premiere episode.

This season will see a surprising guest appearance, in the form of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

New episodes of The Kardashians stream every Thursday on Hulu.

