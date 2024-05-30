“The Kardashians” Season 5 Premiere Scores Disney’s Best Unscripted Streaming Premiere for the Year

The Season 5 debut of The Kardashians has brought in some impressive numbers, becoming the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year across all Disney streaming platforms, according to Deadline.

  • Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.
  • In addition to being the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year, it also beat out everything but Shōgun to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year.
  • Viewership for the first season has tripled since the Season 5 premiere, with Seasons 2 through 4 also spikes in viewership between 99% to 187%.
  • While it’s technically Season 5, the Kardashian-Jenner family has actually entered their 25th season of reality TV this year, as matriarch Kris Jenner points out in the premiere episode.
  • This season will see a surprising guest appearance, in the form of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
  • New episodes of The Kardashians stream every Thursday on Hulu.

