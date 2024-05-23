Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Appear on Season 5 of “The Kardashians”

The Kardashians is back for season 5! In a short preview during the first episode, the Hulu series showcased what viewers can expect to see this season, teasing one very exciting guest.

ET Online reports The Kardashians season 5 will host a very special appearance this season, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

In a preview during the first episode of the Hulu original series, Kim Kardashion knocks on a door and is greeted by the newly freed Blanchard.

The two shared a hug in the surprise clip. Neither Kardashian nor Blanchard had previously shared any information of their meeting.

As Kim continues to team up with presidential administrations to free wrongly convicted people from prison and work towards becoming a lawyer, Blanchard has expressed interest in working with the mega-celebrity to make impactful changes in the justice system.

Previously, Kardashian shared a list of must-watch true crime shows, including Gypsy’s 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. The documentary explored the story of Gypsy, who was manipulated by her mother into believing she was terminally ill, that eventually led to the premeditated murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.

This prompted Blanchard to reach out via Twitter expressing interest in collaborating with the reality star to advocate for change in the prison system.

Blanchard, a victim of munchausen-by-proxy, was recently released from prison after spending eight years behind bars for her involvement with the murder of her mother.

Fans will have to wait and see what their meeting entailed as the season continues.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream every Thursday on Hulu.

