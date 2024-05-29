Cousin! “The Bear” Season 3 Trailer Has Been Released

The season three trailer for FX and Hulu’s The Bear has been released.
- After many teasers, the proper trailer has been revealed for the third season of FX and Hulu’s hit series, The Bear.
- The new restaurant opening will take over the lives of the entire crew, whether they like it or not.
- Chicago is gaining a high-end restaurant, with all episodes dropping on June 27th.
