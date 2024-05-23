Hulu and National Geographic Release New Details For “Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown”

National Geographic’s third installment of the Emmy Award winning One Day in America docu-series premieres later this year. In anticipation, Hulu and Nat Geo have announced brand new details of the upcoming 3-episode special.

Hulu and National Geographic have revealed brand new information for Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown.

The David Glover and Mark Raphael produced 3 episode series will explore the story of an idealistic and religious community created by Jim Jones, one of America’s most infamous cult leaders.

In the pursuit of creating the ultimate utopia, this initially well intended, peace seeking movement established a community in Guyana. The end result was 918 casualties.

The series will recount the tragedy from the perspective of survivors and witnesses, showcasing never before seen footage.

Featuring first person accounts from former Peoples Temple members Thom Bogue, Leslie Wagner Wilson and Yulanda Williams as well as former US politicians and servicemen, the series will take a deep look into the personal experiences of the 1978 massacre.

The networks also released breakdowns of all 3 episodes: The Promised Land: Frustrated by the inequities of the USA, Jim Jones, a charismatic, social justice seeking preacher with a diverse congregation, created Jonestown, a commune in the Guyanese jungle. After tales of abuse in Jonestown reach California Rep, Leo Ryan, he sets out on a trip to investigate. Within 24 hours, it is clear that his group is not welcome. How Much I’ve Loved You: After a Temple member attacks Rep. Ryan with a knife, the group decides to flee the commune. Seeing an opportunity to escape, many members seek refuge with the Californian politician in hopes of leaving Jonestown with him. Jim Jones sees this, spiraling the commune into the tragic events of November 18th, 1978. Paradise Lost: The news of the unforgettable mass murder-suicide reaches the US, prompting an investigation into what transpired in Jonestown. A group of missing people prompts a search for survivors in the Guyanese jungle. Details of the horrific event will be revealed.

All three episodes of Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown will stream on Hulu June 17th and will air on National Geographic on August 14th.

Checkout the official trailer below:

