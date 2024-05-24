FX and Hulu’s “The Bear” Releases Preview of Season 3

A new clip from The Bear shows the continued stresses facing our favorite Chicago restaurant team.

  • FX and Hulu have released a new, thirty second teaser for the upcoming third season.
  • The trio of Emmy Award winning actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all featured as the new restaurant opens and their stress continues.

  • All episodes of season three of The Bear stream on June 27th on Hulu.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
