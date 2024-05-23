Cristin Milioti Joins the Voice Cast of Marvel’s “Hit-Monkey” for Season 2

The second season of Hulu’s adult animated series Hit-Monkey is set to feature the voice of Cristin Milioti, according to Variety.

Milioti will star as Iris in the second season of the animated Marvel Hit-Monkey .

. Her official character description states, “Iris has grown up vowing never to be like the father, Bryce, who abandoned her, but when fate brings them back together, she realizes that she and her old man are cut from the same cloth as they hurtle towards a final reconciliation.”

Milioti is known for her roles in Black Mirror , Fargo , Made for Love , Palm Springs and The Wolf of Wall Street .

, , , and . Season 2 will see Monkey (Fred Tatasciore) and the ghost of American assassin Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) travel from Japan to New York.

The voice cast of Hit-Monkey Season 2 also includes Leslie Jones, Ally Maki and Olivia Munn.

20th Television Animation is the studio, with animation provided by Floyd County Productions.

Season 2 of Hit-Monkey premieres July 15th only on Hulu.

