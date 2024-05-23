Ever Carradine Promoted to Series Regular for Final Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ever Carradine has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, according to Deadline.

  • Carradine, who plays Naomi in The Handmaid’s Tale, has been upped to a series regular for the final season of the flagship Hulu drama.
  • Carradine joined The Handmaid’s Tale in Season 1, recurring as Naomi Putnam while being a series regular on another Hulu series, Marvel’s Runaways.
  • She appeared in 20 episodes of the dystopian drama, who after being widowed, married Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) in Season 5, taking his name.
  • Other credits for Carradine include series such as Goliath, Major Crimes and Will & Grace.
  • Production on the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to begin this summer for a 2025 debut.

