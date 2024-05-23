“The Acolyte,” “Doctor Who” And More Content Featured In New Summer Spot For Disney+

A new spot for Disney+ is showcasing all the fun content that subscribers can watch across Disney+ and Hulu this summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared a new ad showcasing the massive amount of content that viewers can consume in the upcoming summer months on the platform.

The ad also includes many programs from Hulu, as that platform has been integrated into the Disney+ interface with its own selection tab.

In June alone, the platform will see the debut of the new Star Wars : The Acolyte . An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

