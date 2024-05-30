Special Marathon of “The Bear” Season One Beginning June 2nd on the FX Linear Channel

For the first time ever, a special marathon of Season One of The Bear will begin on June 2 on the FX Linear Channel.

What's Happening:

FX’s The Bear will make season one of the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit comedy series available to viewers of the FX linear channel for the first time ever with a special marathon beginning Sunday, June 2.

will make season one of the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit comedy series available to viewers of the FX linear channel for the first time ever with a special marathon beginning Sunday, June 2. The series, currently available only on Hulu

The highly-anticipated third season premieres Thursday, June 27 exclusively on Hulu with all 10 episodes available at premiere.

The trailer

The Bear Season One Marathon Features:

Sunday, June 2, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 1 ( System ) and 2 ( Hands )

) and 2 ( ) Monday, June3, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 3 ( Brigade ) and 4 ( Dogs )

) and 4 ( ) Tuesday, June 4, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 5 ( Sheridan ) and 6 ( Ceres )

) and 6 ( ) Wednesday, June 5, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 7 (Review) and 8 (Braciole)

About The Bear Season One:

Season one of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides.

is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both the restaurant and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.