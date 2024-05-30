Special Marathon of “The Bear” Season One Beginning June 2nd on the FX Linear Channel

For the first time ever, a special marathon of Season One of The Bear will begin on June 2 on the FX Linear Channel.

What's Happening:

  • FX’s The Bear will make season one of the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit comedy series available to viewers of the FX linear channel for the first time ever with a special marathon beginning Sunday, June 2.
  • The series, currently available only on Hulu, will air two episodes on FX each successive night beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT through Wednesday, June 5.
  • The highly-anticipated third season premieres Thursday, June 27 exclusively on Hulu with all 10 episodes available at premiere.
  • The trailer for season three is available now and the first two seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

The Bear Season One Marathon Features:

  • Sunday, June 2, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 1 (System) and 2 (Hands)
  • Monday, June3, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 3 (Brigade) and 4 (Dogs)
  • Tuesday, June 4, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 5 (Sheridan) and 6 (Ceres)
  • Wednesday, June 5, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 7 (Review) and 8 (Braciole)

 

About The Bear Season One:

  • Season one of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.
  • A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. 
  • The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides.
  • As Carmy fights to transform both the restaurant and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

