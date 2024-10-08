Disney x Fortnite — Don’t Expect to See Mickey Mouse with a Shotgun

Earlier this year, Disney and Epic Games announced a new relationship that would bring additional characters and game modes to the multi-player game.
- Forbes has shared new details surrounding Disney’s continued collaboration with Fortnite.
- The partnership, which was announced to be a “persistent universe” that would showcase Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content in the video game, will include a multitude of new cosmetics inspired by some of Disney’s iconic characters.
- However, not every character will be playable in Fortnite’s headlining Battle Royale game mode.
- Epic Games’ Executive Vice President Saxs Persson told The Verge “Not every outfit will be able to do everything… A [Lego] minifig doesn’t hold a gun. Brands should be able to enforce the brand guidelines to the degree that they’re comfortable with that brand being associated with particular ratings … .Some IPs are not teen IPs or mature IPs. They are E for everyone IPs.”
- Fans probably shouldn’t expect to see Mickey Mouse running around with a shotgun.
- All previously released skins are usable in Battle Royale, including the numerous Star Wars and Marvel packs. The new Mr. and Mrs. Incredible skins can also be used to secure a Victory Royale.
- It is unclear how Disney is choosing to enforce these brand guidelines with Epic Games. The upcoming release of Maleficent, Cruella de Vil and Captain Hook cosmetics are all expected to be usable in game modes featuring guns. All of these characters are featured in G-rated films.
- In terms of Disney Princesses, Moana, Anna, and Elsa are all featured in PG-rated films. At this time, no one knows whether these popular characters will be seen dropping from the Battle Bus.
- Another interesting logistic challenge that Disney may face is Fortnite’s very specific character skin profiles. To make the game fair for all players, characters are bent to fit specific sized bodies. This means we may not see Mickey Mouse in the game at all, unless they make him human-sized.
- It will be incredibly interesting to watch this continued partnership unfold. Maybe we will see a resurrection of Disney Infinity-type gameplay modes. But at this point, we can look forward to the ever growing list of cosmetic collaborations slated for release in collaboration with the media giant.
- Fortnite is a free-to-play, multiplayer, online game available on all major gaming systems and PC.
