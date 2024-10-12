Absolute Demon — Marvel’s Mephisto Takes Over the Underworld and Arrives in Fortnite’s In-Game Store

The infamous Marvel villain can be interacted with during Battle Royale matches, including the ability to sacrifice health for a weapon.

Fortnite has updated for their annual Halloween event, and, this year, Marvel’s Mephisto has taken over one of the island’s points of interest.

Absolute Doom:

During last night’s Fortnite update, one of Marvel’s most notorious supervillains has arrived as a non-playable character (NPC).

Mephisto has now taken domain over The Underworld, transforming the magical green river into red.

Players can speak with the demon inside the large fortress closest to the border of the island where the Hades boss battle was formerly located.

He offers a sacrifice of 20 health for a randomized weapon as well as dialogue options about Cynthia Von Doom and Doctor Doom.

After asking about Doctor Doom, who was recently taken down by Fortnite players as a part of this season’s story, he shares that the villain’s quest for perfection will always prevent him from getting what he truly wants. He also shares how much he loves to watch Doom suffer.

Unlike other NPCs, Mephisto will not engage in combat. Surrounded by powerful magic, the demon will simply lounge in his throne as attacks are obliterated by his shield.

Mephisto is also now available in Fortnite’s in-game store.

For 2,000 V-Bucks (around $18), fans can pick up the Mephisto skin, Mephisto’s Cloak back bling, Demon’s Hand pickaxe, and Hellfire Flare wrap.

Fans looking to purchase the items separately can pickup: Mephisto and Mephisto’s Cloak for 1,500 V-Bucks (Around $13.50) Demon’s Hand for 800 V-Bucks (Around $7.50) Hellfire Flare Wrap for 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50)

Check out Fortnitemares and Mephisto now!

Read More Fortnite: