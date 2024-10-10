“Everyone Hail to the Pumpkin Song” — Sally and The Pumpkin King will Scream into Fortnite Tomorrow

The new "The Nightmare Before Christmas Skins" join the previously released Jack Skellington and Santa Jack skins.

The video game is preparing for their upcoming Fortnitemares Halloween event by teasing new cosmetic costumes fans can squad up in.

“What’s This”:

Fortnite has teased a new The Nightmare Before Christmas collaboration on their official X

collaboration on their official The two second video clip showcases Sally and The Pumpkin King surrounded by jack-o-lanterns as Sally picks pedals from a flower and The Pumpkin King summons ghouls.

The collaboration, which releases tomorrow, October 11th, will bring the characters to the in-game store.

At this time, no details about price or additional accessories, such as pickaxes, back bling are available, but it’s safe to assume the video is highlighting emotes that will be available to purchase alongside the new skins.

The game already features two other variations of Jack Skellington skins, with his regular form and Santa Jack skins. These skins were released last October.

Fortnitemares begins tomorrow in the free-to-play, multiplayer game.

Yesterday, fans were given an early taste for this year’s event with the release of Billy the Puppet from Saw .

We hear there’s something in the wind…10.11.2024 pic.twitter.com/G3eBAFYtbF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2024

Read More Fortnite: